David Warner breaks Bradman, Azhar Ali records in 300-plus innings

By Associated Press

ADELAIDE: David Warner surpassed one of the great Donald Bradman’s records at the Adelaide Oval with a boundary to bring up his 300 against Pakistan, then whacked a six off Mohammad Abbas to break the record for the biggest innings in a day-night cricket test.

Warner’s 37th boundary of the innings took him past Bradman’s 299 not out against South Africa in 1931-32 as the highest test score at the Adelaide Oval, which for a long time was Bradman’s home ground.

ALSO READ | Donald Bradman was dropped from the team after his debut match

To add insult to injury for the visitors, Warner surpassed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali’s record for the biggest innings in a day-night Test. He equalled Azhar’s 302, then hit his first six of the innings to move to 308.

At that stage, Australia was 553-3 in the middle session on day two of the match.