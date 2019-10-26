Home Sport Cricket

Coach, player arrested for fixing in KPL

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said the duo allegedly fixed a KPL match last year between Bengaluru Blasters and Belagavi Panthers.

Published: 26th October 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Central Crime Branch (CCB), which is investigating the betting and match-fixing scandal in Karnataka Premier League (KPL) matches, has dug up more dirt connected with the tournament. Bengaluru Blasters bowling coach Vinu Prasad and batsman Vishwanathan were arrested on Friday, in another instance of alleged match-fixing.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said the duo allegedly fixed a KPL match last year between Bengaluru Blasters and Belagavi Panthers. “Vishwanathan had batted slowly, for which he got `5 lakh. Further investigations are on and a few bookies who were involved will be arrested soon.”Sources said the arrests were made based on information provided by Bhavesh Bafna, who was arrested earlier in connection with the scandal.

“Bafna was arrested for trying to book a Ballari Tuskers bowler. During interrogation, he admitted that he had also booked a Blasters batsman,” said an official.“He revealed that it was Vishwanathan who was booked through the team’s bowling coach Vinu Prasad. They had offered him `5 lakh if he wasted balls and got out after that. Accordingly, Vishwanathan played 17 balls and scored only nine before getting out against Panthers. Based on Bafna’s information, Prasad and Vishwanathan were arrested.”

CCB had arrested Ali Asfak Thara, owner of Panthers, in the first week of October. Later, police arrested Bafna. Another bookie, Sayyam, is absconding. “Going by the statements of the arrested persons, the number of arrests — which includes players — will go up. We are gathering evidence before making more arrests,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Premier League KPL Match Fixing
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp