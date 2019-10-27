Steve Smith, David Warner take to social media to wish fans on Diwali

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Star Australia cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner joined Chris Gayle in wishing their fans in India on Diwali, early on Sunday morning.

"Happy Diwali to all of my Indian friends out there," Smith said in an Instagram post.

The Aussies Ashes hero plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India and is known to be fond of Indian culture and diversity.

Warner, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on an auspicious day, wished his fans in this part of the world too by sharing a photo on Instagram with "Happy Diwali" written on it.

The dashing left-hander plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad and was the top-scorer in the league last season with 692 runs to his name.

West Indies' star batsman and one of the greatest white-ball cricketers Chris Gayle too wished: "Wishing you all A Happy Diwali."

Wishing you all A Happy Diwali. — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) October 26, 2019

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke shared a photo too wishing everyone a happy Diwali.