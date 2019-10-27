Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith, David Warner take to social media to wish fans on Diwali

The Aussies Ashes hero plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India and is known to be fond of Indian culture and diversity.

Published: 27th October 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith and David Warner

Steve Smith and David Warner (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Star Australia cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner joined Chris Gayle in wishing their fans in India on Diwali, early on Sunday morning.

"Happy Diwali to all of my Indian friends out there," Smith said in an Instagram post.

Happy Diwali to all of my Indian friends out there

A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on

The Aussies Ashes hero plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India and is known to be fond of Indian culture and diversity.

Warner, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on an auspicious day, wished his fans in this part of the world too by sharing a photo on Instagram with "Happy Diwali" written on it.

The dashing left-hander plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad and was the top-scorer in the league last season with 692 runs to his name.

Happy Diwali to all! @sunrisershyd

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

West Indies' star batsman and one of the greatest white-ball cricketers Chris Gayle too wished: "Wishing you all A Happy Diwali."

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke shared a photo too wishing everyone a happy Diwali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Warner Happy Diwali Steve Smith Michael Clarke
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp