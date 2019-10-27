Home Sport Cricket

Think tank helped Karnataka put Vijay Hazare Trophy in bank 

The management also handed Prateek Jain a debut in the final, against Tamil Nadu, for his left-arm pace instead of a regular in Ronit More; a bold call in a pressure game. 

Published: 27th October 2019 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka won their fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy in seven years defeating Tamil Nadu in the final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday | Shriram BN

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka were the standout team in this Vijay Hazare Trophy. After topping a tough combined Group A and B with just one loss, they were invincible in the knockout stages, going on to claim their fourth domestic one-day title on Friday. Devdutt Padikkal (609 runs), KL Rahul (598), Manish Pandey (525), Abhimanyu Mithun (20 wickets) and Prasidh Krishna (17) were their standout performers. 

Besides individual brilliance, the team management also played its part with some important decisions during the tournament. One among them was the bold move to play a part-time keeper in the knockout stages despite having a fit keeper in the form of BR Sharath.

Giving Rahul the gloves allowed them to play an extra bowler in the quarterfinal, and an extra batsman in the semifinals and final. 

"I always wanted him to keep so that we could play six batsmen and adjust in one all-rounder," said Pandey. "We were closing in on the knockout phase, so I thought that him keeping would help me get another all-rounder in, or we can play six batsmen and five pure bowlers."

The management also handed Prateek Jain a debut in the final, against Tamil Nadu, for his left-arm pace instead of a regular in Ronit More; a bold call in a pressure game. 

It has to be noted that performances were taken into account while picking the XI. Premier leg spinner Shreyas Gopal, who was not at his impressive best in the tournament, did not find a place in the semifinals and final after unimpressive figures against Puducherry (0/55), Saurashtra (1/52) and Mumbai (1/80). Praveen Dubey, who took three wickets each against Goa and Puducherry, was given the nod. 

"The management has been giving chances to different players, who are doing well in all kinds of leagues. If you get a chance to feature for the state (in the XI) and deliver, then it gives players the confidence and drive to do well," Mithun said.

With Vinay Kumar leaving Karnataka, Mithun was the bowling spearhead, entailing peak fitness as a prerequisite. In eight round-robin games, they rested him for two: against Chhattisgarh and Saurashtra. Mithun took a minimum of one wicket in each of the other six. He was at his menacing best in the final, scalping five that included a hat-trick. 

"The team management always wanted to rotate the bowlers as they wanted me and others to be fresh. It was done as there were so many matches to be played," said Mithun. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Hazare Trophy KL Rahul Manish Pandey Karnataka Cricket
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp