Home Sport Cricket

West Indies women's squad announced for ODIs against India

West Indies will be bolstered by the return of the experienced duo, both of whom last made an ODI appearance in the three-match series against England in June.

Published: 27th October 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies, Windies

West Indies women cricket team. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ST JOHN's (Antigua): Cricket West Indies have announced a 14-member squad for the first two women's one-day international against India next month, recalling the seasoned Shemaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation.

West Indies will be bolstered by the return of the experienced duo, both of whom last made an ODI appearance in the three-match series against England in June.

They missed the following home series against Australia through injury.

They will be joined by two new faces - fast bowler Shamnsha Hector and all-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne - who have earned their maiden call-ups after leaving impressing the selectors in a training camp.

The squad features a good mix of experience and youth, and it will be led by their regular captain, Stafanie Taylor.

Deandra Dottin, who has been out of the squad since February due to a prolonged shoulder injury, will miss out on the India series.

"The selection panel chose a good balance of youth and experience when assembling this squad," Ann Browne-John, Lead Selector of the Women's and Girl's panel Cricket West Indies, said on Saturday.

"We have the return of the experienced Chedean Nation and Shemaine Campbelle, who missed the last series against Australia due to injury."

The first of three ODIs will be played on 1 November at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at Centurion.

The following two games will also be played at the same venue before the teams move base to Guyana, where they will lock horns in five Twenty20 Internationals later that month.

Squad: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs West Indies Cricket West Indies Stafanie Taylor
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp