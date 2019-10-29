Home Sport Cricket

India's inexperience with pink ball could work in our favour: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo

The Test is scheduled to be held at the iconic Eden Gardens from November 22-26 and will be the second game of the two-match series.

Published: 29th October 2019 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Russell Domingo. (File | AP)

Russell Domingo. (File | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo on Tuesday welcomed the decision to play their maiden Day-Night Test against India, saying both team's inexperience of playing with pink ball might give the visitors an edge over the hosts.

The Test is scheduled to be held at the iconic Eden Gardens from November 22-26 and will be the second game of the two-match series.

The development ended days of speculation after new BCCI president Sourav Ganguly managed to convince the Bangladesh Cricket Board, which initially faced resistance from its players.

ALSO READ | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly wants pink SG balls ready in 10 days

"As a coach I think it's a great opportunity. I don't think India played a pink ball Test before, we too haven't played a pink ball Test either. It's going to be a massive occasion at the Eden Gardens. It will be a new experience for both teams. So we're very excited," Domingo said.

"We know India are a good Test team. Probably they are the number one team in the world, but there will be uncertainty among players of both the teams of playing a pink ball Test.

"Both teams don't quite know what to expect, so it could work in our advantage, could work in our favour," he added.

The South African further said it will be a level-playing field for both the teams in terms of preparation for their first-ever Day-Night Test.

"It's going to be a great occasion under lights in Kolkata against one of the best team of all formats. So we're really looking forward to the challenge. For sure there will be challenges because we're not going to have a lot of time to prepare with a pink ball," Domingo said.

ALSO READ | India's first-ever day-night Test to be held at Eden Gardens, confirms Ganguly

"It'll be the same for both the teams, not a lot of preparation time, but an exciting event. It's new for both of the teams, so it can get the teams a little bit closer.

"And just the way the game is going, we've got to look at trying new things at certain times. Like I said, we haven't done much of it, but sometimes change is the best thing."

Domingo said Bangladesh players were initially reluctant to the idea because of lack of preparation time.

"I've spoken to the players. For sure there were some concerns. Some guys actually said 'we don't know what to expect. A little bit of preparation is needed, there will be only two-three days between the first and the second Test. How much time are we going to have to get used to it?"

"(But) during my time with South Africa, we played a pink ball match in Adelaide. We had a warm-up game before that with a pink ball, we had a few sessions. It's a little bit less time this time for India," he said.

"I've got some experience with the pink ball. Hopefully, we can share that information (with the players). But our first focus will be on the opening Test and once that's completed, we will work with the pink ball," Domingo added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Russell Domingo Bangladesh head coach Day-Night Test pink ball
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp