Home Sport Cricket

Yearning to play all formats prompted Rahil’s exit from TN

 Tamil Nadu is a team with competition for places in the XI. This is most acute in the spin department.

Published: 31st October 2019 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu is a team with competition for places in the XI. This is most acute in the spin department. Despite performing, one can’t be sure of retaining his place. The situation forced Rahil Shah to seek inter-state transfer and play for Uttarakhand this season. He wanted to play all formats and be a regular in the side.

“Despite doing well, I was only getting to play half the games for Tamil Nadu. I am 34. I want to make most of the few years of cricket left in me and play as many matches as possible. That’s why I moved to Uttarakhand,’’ said Rahil.The left-arm spinner says it was a difficult decision after representing Tamil Nadu for seven years, during which he took 98 wickets in 26 first-class matches. “It was difficult because I enjoyed every moment that I played for Tamil Nadu. But the desire to play three formats prompted me to shift. I am bowling well and working hard to maintain fitness.”

Despite the addition of new domestic teams, outstation players don’t necessarily find it easy to secure contracts as each team has its own preferences. “It was difficult. I approached quite a few through Kasi Viswanathan sir (former TNCA official and CEO of Chennai Super Kings) and other contacts. I had given up hope but a day before the transfer deadline, I got a call from Uttarakhand.”

Life of a professional cricketer is tough and Rahil is learning it the hard way. “They are a new team. I didn’t know anyone over there at first. Also, playing for another state means I would have to travel and stay away from my family and friends for long periods. These are the two challenges I faced. I was happy with my performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy. I got two wickets in each match we played. My economy was also good.’’

Uttarakhand’s campaign in the national one-day championship was marred by rain and several matches were washed out. “The team did fairly well. We won five out of six matches. Three matches were washed out and I feel like that dented our chances to qualify. Most of our players have played many T20 and one-day matches. Last year, the team won against Baroda. Hopefully, we will do well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament as well.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp