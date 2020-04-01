You have lost the plot: New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham trolls ICC over 'spot Virat Kohli post'

By IANS

AUCKLAND: The International Cricket Council (ICC) looked to trick cricket fans on April Fool's day with a post on Instagram in which it asked fans to spot Indian captain Virat Kohli among hundreds of pictures of KL Rahul.

The post featured a number of images of Rahul among which one was that of Kohli's. The post drew a lot of responses, including from Rahul himself. New Zealand all rounder Jimmy Neesham, known for his witty social media posts as much for his prowess in limited overs cricket, said: "You guys really have lost the plot."

Can you spot Virat Kohli in this sea of KL Rahuls? pic.twitter.com/nDR8K2FBvL — ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has led to cricketers getting an unexpected break due to the freezing of cricketing action around the world. Neesham was scheduled to play with Rahul at Kings XI Punjab in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) while Kohli was set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore again.

The starting date of the IPL was however pushed back to April 15 shortly after India's home ODI series against South Africa got postponed. But with the pandemic showing no signs of stemming in the country or anywhere in the world, it is uncertain as to whether the tournament can start on the new date.

Over 42,000 people across the globe have lost their lives so far because of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire world to a standstill.