STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

You have lost the plot: New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham trolls ICC over 'spot Virat Kohli post'

The coronavirus outbreak has led to cricketers getting an unexpected break due to the freezing of cricketing action around the world.

Published: 01st April 2020 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham (Photo | AP)

By IANS

AUCKLAND: The International Cricket Council (ICC) looked to trick cricket fans on April Fool's day with a post on Instagram in which it asked fans to spot Indian captain Virat Kohli among hundreds of pictures of KL Rahul.

The post featured a number of images of Rahul among which one was that of Kohli's. The post drew a lot of responses, including from Rahul himself. New Zealand all rounder Jimmy Neesham, known for his witty social media posts as much for his prowess in limited overs cricket, said: "You guys really have lost the plot."

The coronavirus outbreak has led to cricketers getting an unexpected break due to the freezing of cricketing action around the world. Neesham was scheduled to play with Rahul at Kings XI Punjab in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) while Kohli was set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore again.

The starting date of the IPL was however pushed back to April 15 shortly after India's home ODI series against South Africa got postponed. But with the pandemic showing no signs of stemming in the country or anywhere in the world, it is uncertain as to whether the tournament can start on the new date.

Over 42,000 people across the globe have lost their lives so far because of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire world to a standstill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jimmy Neesham ICC New Zealand Cricket
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp