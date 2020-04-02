STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tony Lewis of 'DLS method' fame passes away

Tony Lewis, the man renowned for devising cricket's Duckworth-Lewis rain rules, has died.

Published: 02nd April 2020

Tony Lewis (R) and Frank Duckworth, the inventors of Duckworth-Lewis method.

Tony Lewis (R) and Frank Duckworth, the inventors of Duckworth-Lewis method. (Photo | ACS Cricket Twitter)

By IANS

LONDON: Tony Lewis, the man renowned for devising cricket's Duckworth-Lewis rain rules, has died. He was 78.

In 1999, Lewis in conjunction with his fellow mathematician Frank Duckworth, devised the rule which was officially adopted by the ICC to help calculate fair run-chases in the event of overs being lost to rain during that summer's World Cup, reports ESPNcricinfo.

In 2014, the name of Steven Stern, an Australian professor from Queensland, was added to what is now known as the "DLS" method or the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, after he took over and made adjustments to the rule by taking into consideration modern day scoring rates. The DLS method was first employed in 2015 World Cup played in Australia and New Zealand.

The rule, has been criticised by many, especially with the advent of T20 cricket when wickets in hand -- a less critical factor in the shorter format -- were deemed to have been given too much weight for sides batting second.

"It is with much sadness that the ECB has learned of the passing of Tony Lewis MBE, aged 78," read a statement from England and Wales Cricket Board. "Cricket is deeply indebted to both Tony and Frank's contributions to the sport. We send our sincere condolences to Tony's family," it added.

Born in Bolton, Lancashire, Lewis had graduated from Sheffield University with a degree in Mathematics and Statistics. He, alongside Duckworth, were awarded MBEs in 2010 for their services to cricket and mathematics.

