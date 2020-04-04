STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England cricketers volunteer salary reduction

The cricketers' gesture comes after the England and Wales Cricket Board had proposed a 20 per cent cut in the players' salaries.

Published: 04th April 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

England cricket team. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: England cricketers, both men and women, have volunteered pay cuts and donated 500,000 pounds as a contribution towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cricketers' gesture comes after the England and Wales Cricket Board had proposed a 20 per cent cut in the players' salaries.

The ECB was waiting for a response from the representatives at the Professional Cricketers' Association.

The donation of 500,000 pounds is equivalent to a 20 per cent reduction in the salaries of men's cricketers while the women volunteered for a pay cut in their April, May and June salaries.

"Following a meeting of all of the England men's centrally contracted cricketers, the players have agreed to make an initial donation of £0.5m to the ECB and to selected good causes," read a statement from the players.

"The precise details of the charitable donation will be decided over the next week by the players. This contribution is the equivalent of all of England centrally contracted players taking a 20% reduction in their monthly retainers for the next three months."

The players said they will continue to discuss with the ECB the challenging situation faced by the game and society as a whole and will consider how best to support the ECB and both the cricketing and wider community going forward.

Some of the cricketers had already made individual contributions in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is currently auctioning his 2019 World Cup jersey while women's captain Heather Knight joined National Health Service (NHS) as a volunteer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 England cricketers coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp