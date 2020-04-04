STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Would be more than happy with David Warner, Rohit Sharma: Ex-Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody

Cricketers have been constantly interacting on social media ever since the coronavirus outbreak has seen the world come to a standstill.

04th April 2020

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom MoodyFormer Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody (Photo | BCCI Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody has said that given a choice, he would want to have David Warner and Rohit Sharma open the innings for him in T20 cricket. Former cricketers as well as current stars have been constantly interacting on social media ever since the coronavirus outbreak has seen the world come to a standstill.

Replying to a question on Twitter, Moody wrote: "Tough call, but I would be more than happy with @davidwarner31 and @ImRo45."

The social media fun started with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen interviewing India's limited-over deputy Rohit Sharma before he went on to interview India skipper Virat Kohli. In the Instagram live session, Kohli not only opened up about a lot of aspects of his life on and off the field, but also spoke about how the two batsmen he loves to bat with are M.S. Dhoni and AB de Villiers.

"I enjoy batting with those who can run fast with me. So it has to be MS when we play for India together and AB when we play in the IPL for RCB. We don't even talk about cricket while we are batting," Kohli said.

Pietersen also asked Kohli how he feels being the best in the business and if he thought he would make it this far.

"Never. If someone told me 12 years back that I would be what I am today, I would tell him get lost," Kohli said smiling.

In ODIs, Kohli has the second highest number of centuries and the highest number of centuries in run-chases in the world. The dashing right-hander holds the world record for being the fastest batsman to 10,000 and 11,000 runs in ODI cricket, reaching the milestones in 205 and 222 innings respectively.

In Tests, Kohli has 7,240 runs in 86 matches at an astonishing average of 53.62 and in T20s the premier batsman has 2,794 runs in 82 matches at 50.80.

