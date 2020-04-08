STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Yuvraj Singh's performance under MS Dhoni was impeccable, feels Ashish Nehra

Earlier, in an interview, Yuvraj said that he got a lot more support from Ganguly in comparison to Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Published: 08th April 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Ashish Nehra (L) and Yuvraj Singh. (Photo | AFP)

Ashish Nehra (L) and Yuvraj Singh. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Even though Yuvraj Singh believes he didn't get as much support from M.S. Dhoni during his playing days as compared to Sourav Ganguly, former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels the former all-rounder played brilliantly under the veteran wicket-keeper batsman.

"Yuvraj has played well under MS Dhoni, as far as I have seen Yuvraj's career, the way he has batted in 2007 and 2008 onwards it has been impeccable and in 2011 we saw how he braved his sickness and played brilliantly under Dhoni," said Nehra while speaking on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'.

"I feel every player has their own choice of a favourite captain when they play for 16 years and Yuvraj played well under Dhoni according to me," he added.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 is 100 per cent possible if normalcy returns by October: Ashish Nehra

It should be remembered that Yuvraj was battling with cancer during the 2011 World Cup which India won. The left-hander, fighting all odds, performed brilliantly in that event and was declared the Man of the Tournament.

Earlier, in an interview, Yuvraj said that he got a lot more support from Ganguly in comparison to Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

The elegant left-hander, interestingly, has a better record playing under Dhoni. He has scored 3,077 in 104 ODIs playing under Dhoni at an average close to 37 while under Ganguly he has scored 2,640 runs at an average of 30 in 110 ODIs.

Yuvraj retired in 2019 and has since appeared in tournaments around the world such as the Global T20 Canada and the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yuvraj Singh Ashish Nehra MS Dhoni
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp