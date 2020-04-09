STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

John Wright appointed Derbyshire cricket club president

Wright, who scored more than 9,000 runs across all formats for his country, is widely regarded as one of Derbyshire's finest ever players.

Published: 09th April 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former New Zealand and India coach John Wright. | AFP

By IANS

LONDON: Former New Zealand batsman John Wright has been appointed president of the Derbyshire cricket club. He replaces Harold Rhodes, who served as president over the past year.

Wright, who scored more than 9,000 runs across all formats for his country, is widely regarded as one of Derbyshire's finest ever players.

Between 1977 and 1988, Wright scored a total of 10,638 first-class runs and 4,331 List A runs, including 31 centuries and a top-score of 190.

Speaking about the appointment, Chairman Ian Morgan, said: "John is one of the greatest batsmen to ever play for Derbyshire, scoring more than 14,000 runs for the club.

"Even when his playing days ended, John kept a close relationship with the club and enjoyed success in his return as a coach. His contribution and commitment to the club over many years has been immense and I am delighted that he has accepted the role of club president in this our 150th year."

Wright, who led New Zealand in 14 Tests and 31 ODIs, is also an experienced coach at both international and domestic levels - having served as the head coach of the Indian team in early 2000s.

Wright said: "I hold Derbyshire very close to my heart and I am honoured to serve as club president.

"I enjoyed so many great times here as a player and as a coach, and I wish the current squad the very best as they continue to make great progress on the field."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
John Wright Derbyshire cricket club
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp