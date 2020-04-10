STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Toned down aggression was to win back fans not protect IPL contracts: Cummins on Clarke's jibe

Cummins didn't rule out that some players might have harboured thoughts about Clarke's assumption that they 'sucked up to' Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Published: 10th April 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Pat Cummins

Australia's Pat Cummins. | AP

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australian cricket team's low key aggression against India during the 2018-19 Test series was more about winning back fans than rather protect their IPL contracts, said pace spearhead Pat Cummins rejecting former skipper Michael Clarke's contentious claims.

The India series was only the second Test series after the ball tampering controversy that led to Steve Smith and David Warner's suspensions and an overall criticism of their win at all cost mentality.

"I think probably a bigger factor was six months before leading into that Indian series the media and everyone commentating on the Aussie cricket team were pretty clear in their direction in the way they wanted the Aussies team to go and that was playing a little bit less aggressively out on the field," Cummins, who was supposed to be IPL's highest-paid overseas player at Rs 15.5 crore, told the BBC.

However, he didn't rule out that some players might have harboured thoughts about Clarke's assumption that they "sucked up to" Indian skipper Virat Kohli in fear of losing out on IPL pay-checks.

"I'd say that would have been a bigger factor than trying to win or lose friends out on the cricket field. But you never know, that might have been a factor for some players."

Australia skipper Tim Paine also rubbished Clarke's claims on Thursday, saying the Australian cricket team avoided provoking "any fight" with Kohli as part of their strategy to keep the Indian captain's bat quiet and not a ploy to save IPL contracts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Michael Clarke Pat Cummins IPL Ball tampering
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp