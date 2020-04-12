STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli can be compared with Kapil Dev, says Srikkanth

Kohli is constantly rated as the best batsman in the world due to his ability to change games regardless of the format.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth said that current skipper Virat Kohli can be compared to Kapil Dev. Srikkanth was part of the squad that Kapil led to victory in the 1983 World Cup and feels that Kohli's self-believe is reminiscent of the former all-rounder.

"I played with Kapil Dev and played under him. I can compare Virat Kohli with Kapil Dev. I see a tremendous amount of self-belief in him," Srikkanth said on Star Sports Cricket Connected where he was chatting with former batsman V.V.S. Laxman and former England skipper Nasser Hussain.

Laxman said that he was afraid that Kohli's famous intensity might burn out in time but that has shown little signs of happening.

"The one thing I admire about Virat Kohli is his intensity. One thing I was worried about was whether he will burn out quickly. But not even one session or one over he lets his intensity drop and that is really commendable," Laxman told Star Sports.

Kohli is constantly rated as the best batsman in the world due to his ability to change games regardless of the format. He averages above 50 in all forms of international cricket. In Tests, he has scored 7240 runs at an average of 53.62 and in ODIs, he has scored 11,867 runs at an average of nearly 60.

