Brad Hogg picks Ravindra Jadeja as best Indian fielder

By IANS

SYDNEY: Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has been pretty active on social media ever since the coronavirus outbreak brought the world to a standstill. With sporting events across the globe either cancelled or suspended due to the pandemic, Hogg has been keeping fans busy with Twitter sessions and asked to pick the best Indian fielder, the Aussie went for Ravindra Jadeja.

Answering a query on Twitter, Hogg was asked to pick between Virat Kohli, Jadeja, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina and he said: "All four are brilliant, would love to bowl having them all in the inner ring, but Jadeja for me. #hoggytime".

Speaking to IANS, former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan had spoken about how Jadeja loves doing a lot of running exercises and avoids lifting heavy weights.

"He doesn't do weights at all. Look at his throws. He loves running and sprinting and the gym training is just basic. Jaddu is one of the best in the business and you have your answers there. Again, it is not wrong to do heavy weight training but one wrong movement and you are down with injuries," he had pointed while discussing the importance to exercise as per body needs.