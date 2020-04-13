STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moustache or not? Wasim Akram asks fans on social media

Former Pakistani cricketer and television commentator Wasim Akram. |File Photo

By IANS

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has a question for his fans. Whether he should sport a moustache or not. The legendary fast bowler, who has rarely been seen with moustache before, posted a picture of him sporting facial hair on his social media handles.

"Moustache or no moustache? Things you you do when you have nothing to do I suppose Grinning face#isolationcreation .Moooch nahi, tey kuch nahi ..." Akram said in a tweet with two photos. In one, he is seen with a moustache and in another, he does not have facial hair.

Former captain and his fellow teammate, allrounder Shahid Afridi replied, saying moustache or not Akram will always remain a champion.

"Moustache or no moustache you are and will remain a champion (mooch ho ya na ho aap star hee hain)!! Good to see you sweating it out, stay blessed :)" Afridi said.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill with sporting events across the globe either being suspended or cancelled.

Akram had recently said that Pakistan is Brazil of cricket because of raw talent.

"Raw talent, it's like Brazil of cricket," Wasim said in a reply to Former Australian batsman Dean Jones during an interaction.

