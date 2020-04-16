STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

If MS Dhoni is available for T20 World Cup, India should pick him: Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has not played since the 2019 World Cup semi-final where India lost to New Zealand.

Published: 16th April 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is too big a player to be judged by his Indian Premier League (IPL) form alone and Harbhajan Singh believes that if the team management and selectors feel he is good enough to be in the T20 World Cup team, they should pick him irrespective of what he does in the cash-rich league which has now been postponed.

"How do you judge Dhoni? Do you see his IPL form or give him respect and consider the fact that he is one of India's greatest players and captains. The guy has done a lot for Indian cricket," Harbhajan told IANS in an exclusive interview.

"M.S. Dhoni is a big big player. He doesn't need to be told if he is capable or not. So I don't think you need to ponder too much about it. If you think you need Dhoni, and if he is available, you pick him," said Harbhajan, India's third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Harbhajan is slated to play with Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. The decorated former India captain has not played since the 2019 World Cup semi-final where India lost to New Zealand.

Harbhajan also opined that all-rounder Hardik Pandya should be in the Indian T20 team for the World Cup scheduled to take place in October in Australia, saying even though the 26-year old has not played since September last year, he is a match winner on his day and brings a lot to the table.

Hardik last played in September in a T20 against South Africa before getting injured and undergoing surgery subsequently.

"Hardik Pandya has not played after the World Cup. But I can give you in writing that if he is fit and irrespective of whether the IPL takes place or not, when the team will be made he will be in the team because if the team needs to maintain combination, he has to be in the team. You need these kind of players. So some players cannot be judged on IPL form. It is for them who are not proven players," the off-spinner explained.

Harbhajan has also pledged to feed 5000 under-privileged families in his native Jalandhar, who are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have a team there who are working round the clock. I am in constant touch with them from Mumbai. We maintain social distancing norms strictly. We have made circles where they stand, away from one another, collect their food and go to their homes," said the Turbanator, as he is fondly called.

"Everyone should do as much as possible, If you can help even one person, you have done a lot. This is the time to play together as a team. India needs to fight this together," he pointed.

Yuvraj Singh recently said that there is dearth of role models besides Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in this current Indian team and the line between seniors and juniors has become thin which was not the case during their playing days.

Harbhajan said he never felt anything of that sort till the time he was part of the Indian team.

"See every team has a different culture. Pehle ke time kuch aur the (times were different before). Now these are different times. What Yuvi has said, I don't know in what context he said these things, but I played till 2016 and I never felt anything like this," said Harbhajan who last turned out for India in a T20 game against the UAE in March, 2016.

"Now I haven't been in the team since 2016 so I cannot comment on this current bunch. But till the time I was there, I never felt anything. Yes the team has changed a lot since 2016. So maybe Yuvi can give you a better answer to this as he knows the context," added the 39-year old, regarded as one of India's finest off-spinners of all time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harbhajan Singh T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup MS Dhoni
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp