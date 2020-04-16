STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Dravid has played a big role in my career: Karun Nair

Karun Nair played under Rahul Dravid in two IPL franchises -- Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils.

India batsman Karun Nair (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Karun Nair hails the impact of Rahul Dravid on his career. India's second man to hit triple century also believes that batting with K.L. Rahul brings out the best in him. Karun played under Dravid in two Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises -- Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils. Dravid was mentor at both franchises when Karun rose to national prominence.

"I think he (Rahul Dravid) has played a big role in me becoming the cricketer that I am today, because he was the one who gave me the opportunity in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals. For a legend like him to show so much faith and trust in a domestic cricketer like me, was really satisfying, it was a wake-up call to tell me, that I do belong in the IPL.I can play in the IPL. It was really encouraging, and a confidence boost for me, to get an opportunity under him," he said in a YouTube interview on Cow Corner Chronicles.

The other Rahul with whom Karun gels well is India batsman K.L. Rahul. Together the duo have played for Karnataka through various age-groups. The other major connection is that during Karun's two major knocks -- triple hundred in the Ranji Trophy final in 2014-15 against Tamil Nadu and triple hundred against England in the Chennai Test of 2016-17 -- it was Rahul who shared a crucial stand with him.

"Me and Rahul we started cricket together in under-13. We know each other from a really long time, close to 20 years. We share that bond. We don't need to speak much, say too much to each other. We understand each other's games. (the Chennai Test) was my third Test match, which was a dream come true for me. Being able to get the Test cap from Sunil Gvaaskar, there was no better feeling.

"When I went into bat we were four wickets down for 250. Rahul was there so it was kind of a relief for me. He was already on 100, so I wanted to settle down and stitch a big partnership with Rahul. Unluckily for him he got out for 199, but he has really played a lot of good knocks after that," said Karun.

