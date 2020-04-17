STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doesn't make sense to play 'The Hundred' behind closed doors: Ex-Australia batsman Simon Katich

Katich is slated to coach the Manchester Originals in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' which is slated to be played in July this year.

LONDON: Former Australia batsman Simon Katich has said that it does not make any sense to play the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' behind closed doors.

However, with the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the fate of the tournament hangs in the balance.

"There has been a lot of speculation about the Hundred given that it's a new tournament, that it probably doesn't make any sense for it to be played in front of empty stadiums even if it was OK in that July window," ESPNCricinfo quoted Katich as saying to the SEN Radio.

"So there has been speculation about it potentially being delayed to start until next season, which I've got no problem with, and a lot of people would probably think that's the way to go if things keep tracking the way they are in the UK," he added.

Scheduled for this year, the tournament will see eight new city-based teams competing over a five-week period.

The new white-ball cricket is a 100-ball per innings format. In the matches, a change of end will take place after ten balls and bowlers can deliver either five or ten consecutive balls.

Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game and each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes.

Moreover, The Hundred will have a 25-ball powerplay start for each team and two fielders will be allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay.

These playing conditions have been recommended by ECB's Cricket Committee.

