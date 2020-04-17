STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Graeme Smith handed permanent charge of CSA Director of Cricket

Graeme Smith said he was delighted to stay on board as part of the team to take South African cricket forward.

Published: 17th April 2020 02:59 PM

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Former captain Graeme Smith was on Friday appointed Cricket South Africa's permanent Director of Cricket for a two-year term, a post which he held on an interim basis since December last year.

The 39-year-old was brought on board to put South African cricket back on track.

"Graeme has made a huge impact with his energy, expertise, hard work ethic and characteristic determination and passion he has brought to the position during the six months he has served in an acting capacity," said CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul.

"Although there is certainly a great deal of work to be done, as reflected by the performances of our various national teams, he has certainly put our cricket on an upward trajectory that provides light at the end of the tunnel."

Smith captained South Africa in a record 108 Tests between 2003 and 2014.

He played in a total of 117 Tests, 197 ODIs and 33 T20s.

"He has bought into all the overall pillars of our strategy and that includes the important one of transformation.

"As far as the technical and support teams he has put together are concerned, the black generic component amounted to more than 70 percent across the board and the Black African component varied between 30 and 60 percent for the Proteas for the home international season, for the Momentum Proteas for the Women's T20 World Cup and for the Under-19 World Cup, which we were privileged and proud to host," explained Faul.

In his interim, Smith also made some key appointments.

"He also made a number of strategic temporary appointments with Linda Zondi appointed interim independent national selector, Ashwell Prince taking charge of South Africa A and Malibongwe Maketa joining the under-19 squad as a coaching consultant," added Faul.

Smith, on his part, said he was delighted to stay on board as part of the team to take South African cricket forward.

"My appointment brings a degree of permanency to my position which makes planning the road ahead a lot easier.

"As Dr.Faul has said, there is a lot of work that still needs to be done, not just at international level but throughout our pipeline development pathways as well but I am determined to get South African cricket back to where it belongs as one of the world leaders at international level," he concluded.

