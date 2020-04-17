STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Long walk from domestic to international for hopefuls

Former selection committee chief MSK Prasad explains that performing in the domestic circuit is just the first step.

Published: 17th April 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat (File | PTI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Keep working hard and it will get noticed one day. That’s what coaches tell youngsters. The motivating line is similar in domestic cricket. Toil away from the spotlight. Performance will eventually fetch a place at the higher level.

While there is no denying that domestic competitions remain the platform to attain national limelight, Ranji Trophy’s recent history shows an interesting trend. From the teams that won India’s premier first-class competition in the last few years, hardly anybody has played for the country.

Despite stellar domestic outings,
Jaydev Unadkat hasn’t been able
to cement his place in the national
scheme of things.

Saurashtra, Vidarbha (twice) and Gujarat were the winners in the last four seasons. Saurashtra were in the final on three other occasions. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja (both Saurashtra), Umesh Yadav (Vidarbha) and Jasprit Bumrah (Gujarat) are the India regulars from these states. But they were established names before their sides became Ranji champions. They only played a few games in those campaigns. Those who helped their teams win — when the stars were on India duty — seldom made that grade.

Vidarbha’s Faiz Fazal and Rajneesh Gurbani, Chintan Gaja and Priyank Panchal of Gujarat, and Saurashtra’s Jaydev Unadkat and Arpit Vasavada played key roles in their teams’ ascent. But most of them didn’t move up to the next level. Unadkat did, but couldn’t stay there. More than unfair selection, this shows the gap between domestic and international standards. It also suggests that to win Ranji, a team doesn’t need the cream of talent available in the country.

Former selection committee chief MSK Prasad explains that performing in the domestic circuit is just the first step. “Fazal, Gurbani, Panchal, Jadeja (Dharmendrasinh) and a few others got opportunities in Duleep Trophy, Board President’s XI and then in India A teams. If you notice, in the last few years, only those who did well in two consecutive series for the A team got selected for India. That’s the progression chart we have in place, looking at the bigger picture.”

“Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini came through the A team route. When they did well in Ranji Trophy, some other team might have won. They were exceptional performers. A team may not have exceptional performers, but still win the title thanks to teamwork. That’s the distinction we have to make as selectors,” elaborates Prasad, who headed the selection committee from 2016 until last month.

That’s actually how it works. The standard of domestic cricket and requirements are such that a Ranji win is not a total indicator of pedigree. Among the states that won it in the last 10 years, only Karnataka and Mumbai have seen players make the national XI. Before Saurashtra, Vidarbha and Gujarat, Rajasthan had nobody in the Indian team despite winning in 2010-11 and 2011-12 (Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed played much later).

Unadkat sees sense in this line of thinking. Despite being among the successful domestic bowlers of late, the left-arm pacer has played only a few T20Is in the last five years. “It depends on what kind of players the Indian team needs at that moment. Maybe that’s why the selectors have backed a few players more than others.”

The Saurashtra captain also feels that players of some of the Ranji-winning teams need to do better. “With regards to Saurashtra, Vidarbha and even Gujarat, players from our teams have done well mostly in four-day games. They ought to be more consistent in all formats over a period of time. If they achieve that, some may miss out, but more players from such teams will stand a chance of making it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
domestic cricket Ranji Trophy Jaydev Unadkat
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp