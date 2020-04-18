STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Azharuddin believes MS Dhoni needs match practice for comeback in international cricket

As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is approaching, Azharuddin said the selectors will definitely look at the previous performances while picking up the squad for the premier tournament.

Published: 18th April 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) further delayed MS Dhoni's return to the field, former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin said that making a comeback in the international cricket after a long time is not easy adding that 'practicing and playing matches are two different things'.

As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is approaching, Azharuddin said the selectors will definitely look at the previous performances while picking up the squad for the premier tournament.

"Dhoni can explain better than me about what he wants and it will be his personal decision. See as of now, the situation is not good and that is why IPL is not taking place and I feel it will take some time to get things sorted but for Dhoni, it is his personal decision," Azharuddin told ANI.

"Definitely, the selectors will look at the performance because playing after a long gap is not that easy, match practice is really important and it does not matter how big player you are, you have to play some matches. Practising and playing matches are two different things," he added.

The 2020 edition of the IPL has been postponed until further notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia.

Amid India's fight against the deadly virus, several cases have been reported in the country where people have assaulted doctors and police officers.

Condemning such incidents, Azharuddin said people indulging in such activities should be given 'very hard punishments'.

"See, those who are attacking doctors and police team should be given hard punishment. When a doctor joins this profession, he/she takes an oath to save the lives of people. They are just doing their job and if someone is attacking them then they should be given very hard punishment then only people will understand," he said.

Azharuddin also urged people to follow the guidelines put in place by the government and take every precaution.

"See we have to follow rules and regulations. People should not gather anywhere. We have to take every precaution as there is no vaccine for it. So, we have to practice social distancing," Azharuddin said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MS Dhoni Mohammad Azharuddin IPL 2020
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp