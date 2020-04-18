COVID-19: Trying to enjoy the break for now, says ex-New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum

By ANI

KOLKATA: As the whole sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum has said that he is trying to enjoy the break as of now.

McCullum was slated to coach Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

The tournament was scheduled to commence from March 29, but it has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, I guess we are all dealing with it in different ways, and every country has its own issues at the moment. It has definitely passed things slowly. I'm trying to enjoy the time that I'm getting at home with the family, because in a funny way, we are all forced to really spend a lot of time with our loved ones which is fantastic. We probably don't stop and take as much time to appreciate that," the official website of KKR quoted McCullum as saying.

"When we are on the other side of this pandemic, and hopefully we haven't lost too many lives and things are returning to normal in the schedule of all of us cricket coaches, commentators and people all around involved in the game, it's going to get pretty intense. So I'm trying to just enjoy the break for now," he added.

Coincidentally, 12 years back on this exact date, McCullum gave a glorifying start to the IPL as he played a knock of 158 runs in the first-ever match of the tournament.

McCullum is often credited with bringing ruthlessness and never-say-die attitude in the New Zealand team.

Under his leadership, New Zealand had reached the finals of the 2015 50-over World Cup.

McCullum played 101 Tests, 260 ODIs and 71 T20Is for the Kiwis.