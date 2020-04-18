STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID-19: Trying to enjoy the break for now, says ex-New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum was slated to coach Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Published: 18th April 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

KOLKATA: As the whole sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum has said that he is trying to enjoy the break as of now.

McCullum was slated to coach Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

The tournament was scheduled to commence from March 29, but it has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, I guess we are all dealing with it in different ways, and every country has its own issues at the moment. It has definitely passed things slowly. I'm trying to enjoy the time that I'm getting at home with the family, because in a funny way, we are all forced to really spend a lot of time with our loved ones which is fantastic. We probably don't stop and take as much time to appreciate that," the official website of KKR quoted McCullum as saying.

"When we are on the other side of this pandemic, and hopefully we haven't lost too many lives and things are returning to normal in the schedule of all of us cricket coaches, commentators and people all around involved in the game, it's going to get pretty intense. So I'm trying to just enjoy the break for now," he added.

Coincidentally, 12 years back on this exact date, McCullum gave a glorifying start to the IPL as he played a knock of 158 runs in the first-ever match of the tournament.

McCullum is often credited with bringing ruthlessness and never-say-die attitude in the New Zealand team.

Under his leadership, New Zealand had reached the finals of the 2015 50-over World Cup.

McCullum played 101 Tests, 260 ODIs and 71 T20Is for the Kiwis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brendon McCullum New Zealand cricket COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp