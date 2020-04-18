STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ravichandran Ashwin reveals the cricketer who made him nervous at their first meeting

Ashwin would have been in action for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had started on March 29.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday revealed the name of the cricketer who made him the most nervous at their first meeting.

During an #AskAshwin session on Twitter, in response to question put forth by an user, the Indian off-spinner said it was none other than former Australian opening batsman Matthew Hayden.

Ashwin and Hayden have shared the dressing room for IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2009 and 2010.

Hayden played 32 matches in his IPL career for the Chennai Super Kings. He scored 1107 runs at an average of 36.90 with his highest score being 93.

On the other hand, Ashwin went on to play 97 matches for CSK, in which he managed to take 90 wickets, with his best season coming in the 2011 edition as he finished with 20 wickets.

Ashwin also ended up winning the tournament twice with CSK in 2010 and 2011.

However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

