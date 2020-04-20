STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangladesh player Mushfiqur to auction his bat to help in COVID-19 relief efforts

More than 2000 have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh.

Published: 20th April 2020 11:30 AM

Bangladesh star batsman Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh star batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013, to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief work in his country.

"I am putting up the bat with which I made a double hundred for auction," Mushfiqur told the Dhaka-based Bengali daily 'Prothom Alo'.

"It will be put up online, so let's see how we can go about it. I urge everyone with the ability to push up the price of the bat since the proceeds will be spent entirely for the poor people."



Last week, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had urged his fellow players to help the poor by auctioning their equipment and jerseys.

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler raised 65,000 pounds by auctioning his World Cup final jersey.

Comments

