Coronavirus outbreak: ICC to consult Australian government over Men's T20 World Cup

ICC is hosting Chief Executives' Committee meeting on April 23 which will give an update on T20 World Cup.

Published: 20th April 2020 05:12 PM

ICC T20 World Cup

By ANI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Manu Sawhney on Monday said that the elite body will consult the Australian government on going ahead with the Men's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

The limited-overs World Cup is slated to be played from October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia. As all sporting activities have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely that the event will get postponed.

However, ICC will take the final decision on this matter. The governing body of cricket is hosting Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meeting on April 23 which will give an update on the tournament.

"In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilize all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport," Sawhney said in a statement.

Right now, no sport is being played as all top tournaments like IPL, Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended and there is no certain answer as to when the coronavirus crisis will subside.

