STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Fast-bowler with sense of humour, love that: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar

Akhtar had proposed an India-Pakistan bilateral series to raise funds in fight against the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Published: 20th April 2020 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has stated he 'enjoyed' former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar's reply which came after his 'snowfall in Lahore' comment.

"Requests keep coming in to join with them (former cricketers) to relive the old times and talk about how time is spent in the current self containment situation. It's not easy which ones to accept and which to reject," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

"I enjoyed the one I did with Ramiz Raja as we get along very well but what I enjoyed even more was Shoiab Akhtar's superb comeback about my snowfall in Lahore comment. A fast bowler with a sense of humour. Wow, love that!"

Akhtar had proposed an India-Pakistan bilateral series to raise funds in fight against the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

To Akhtar's suggestion, Gavaskar had said: "There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan."

"Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now," Gavaskar had told former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raza on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar took note of this comment from Gavaskar and wrote on his Twitter handle: "Well Sunny Bhai, we did have a snowfall in Lahore last year. So nothing is impossible."

--IANS

aak/

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shoaib Akhtar Sunil Gavaskar COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic India vs Pakistan
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp