STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Subramaniam Badrinath picks 2010 match between CSK, KXIP as his favorite IPL memory

The 2010 match between CSK and KXIP was played at Dharmsala and it was a must-win game for Chennai for making it to the semis.

Published: 20th April 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former CSK batsman Subramaniam Badrinath

Former CSK batsman Subramaniam Badrinath (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman Subramaniam Badrinath has picked the 2010 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab as his favourite memory in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 2010 match between CSK and KXIP was played at Dharmsala and it was a must-win game for Chennai for making it to the semi-finals.

Badrinath posted a video on his Instagram to reveal his favourite IPL memory.

"My favourite IPL memory has to be the 2010 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab at Dharamsala, it was a must-win game for CSK to go on to the semi-finals, the game holds a lot of importance and weightage in my career and in CSK's career. We went on to clinch our first IPL title in 2010," Badrinath said in the video.

In the match, Chennai opted to bowl first and Punjab went on to register 192/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

For Punjab, Shaun Marsh played an unbeaten knock of 88.

In the match, Chennai found itself at 89/3 in the 10th over and it was then that skipper MS Dhoni walked out to the park and changed the complexion of the game.

He played a knock of 54 runs from just 29 balls to take Chennai over the line by six wickets.

In the match, Badrinath also played a knock of 53 runs from just 26 balls. The right-handed batsman revealed that before the day of the match, it was unlikely that he would be playing the game, but the physio got him ready for the big clash.

"Punjab posted more than 190 runs and how MS finished the match in the end, it happens to be my favourite moment. The day before the game, I was down with an injury, I could hardly walk on the morning of the game, I went to the physio, he was very reassuring, he told me that I am going to play the match, I did not want to let my team down, but the physio did a very good job," Badrinath said.

In the IPL, Badrinath represented Chennai Super Kings till 2013.

CSK has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011 and 2018) and all the titles have come under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CSK KXIP CSK vs KXIP CSK vs KXIP 2010 IPL Indian Premier League Subramaniam Badrinath
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp