STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka to approach BCCI to host IPL after government nod 

Willing to host IPL if India can’t, officials from island nation optimistic about controlling outbreak in time for event.

Published: 21st April 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Mohan de Silva

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon after BCCI  postponed IPL till further notice last week, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) expressed its desire to host the event. SLC, however, has not yet officially spoken to its Indian counterpart and has been waiting for the opportune time to make a move.

“No, not yet,” SLC secretary Mohan de Silva told this daily when enquired about whether the board has made an offer to BCCI. “It was just a thought amongst the SLC committee members,” he added.The 13th edition of the league was originally scheduled from March 29 to May 24, but was postponed until April 15 due to the pandemic. With the Indian government extending lockdown till at least May 3, the tournament was then postponed indefinitely.

De Silva believes the island nation will be in better condition to organise the cash-rich league when normalcy returns. “Sri Lanka as a country has taken some good measures to contain the virus from spreading. Therefore God willing, we will know where we stand during the next couple of weeks. If the situation is brought under control, we will have to get the blessings of the government and of course the health authorities before we make a formal offer (to BCCI),” the office-bearer said.

Earlier, SLC president Shammi Silva had stated that the country will be clear of the pandemic before India.
“If the Indian board does agree to play the tournament here, we are ready to provide facilities in line with the requirements and recommendations of medical professionals. It would be a substantial source of income for Sri Lankan cricket as well,” the SLC president was quoted as saying.

However, speaking on the immediate future, De Silva preferred to be cautious. “It’s a little premature to predict anything given the situation across the globe.”The lucrative league has been held overseas twice in the past due to general elections in the country. The second edition in 2009 was held in South Africa, while the first half of the 2014 IPL was played in the UAE.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, coach Mickey Arthur has given customised home training regimes to the Sri Lankan players so that they can stay fit for upcoming tournaments like the T20 World Cup later this year. The South African has been sending out exercises to each player depending on their strengths and weaknesses. De Silva also expressed satisfaction over players’ training regimes. “The players are coping up well with the lockdown given their fitness programmes,” he signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohan de Silva Sri Lanka Cricket
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp