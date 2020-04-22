STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have learnt to stay calm and patient from Anushka Sharma, says Virat Kohli

The couple met in 2013 and got married in 2017.

By IANS

MUMBAI: India captain Virat Kohli has said that he has learnt to stay calm and patient ever since his wife Anushka Sharma has come in his life.

"To be honest the patience bit I have learnt ever since me and Anushka met each other. I was a very impatient before," said Kohli on Tuesday as he and Anushka spoke about their lives and careers in an online session with students on how to get motivated.

"The learnings from one another that we have had, looking at her personality, looking at her composure in situations has really inspired me to fight it out. Even when things are tough you have to swallow your ego and keep being there in adversity, keep fighting your way out and eventually you will find a way.

"So that's what I have seen her do and I have learnt from that," he added.

The 31-year-old also revealed that once he "howled" through the night after getting rejected by his state side.

"The first time I was rejected in the state selections, I remember it was late at night and I just cried," Kohli said.

"I howled till about three in the morning and I could not believe it. Because I scored well, everything was going perfectly for me. I performed till I reached that stage and I was rejected.

"And I kept asking my coach for two hours, why didn't it happen? And I couldn't make sense of it. But when there is passion and commitment, that motivation comes back to you," he added.

Kohli, who made his debut for Delhi in 2006, broke into the international scene in 2008. Since then he has played 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is in which he has scored 7240, 11867 and 2794 runs respectively and is now counted among the greats of the game.

He, like other cricketers, is currently enjoying the forced break with his family amid to the nation-wide lockdown in place due to coronavirus pandemic.

