STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Aaron Finch prepared for T20 World Cup postponement

The T20 WC is scheduled to be played in Australia in October but Finch believes the multi-national event could be postponed depending upon the situation.

Published: 23rd April 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Australia captain Aaron Finch

Australia captain Aaron Finch (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Australia skipper Aaron Finch is ready for the possibility of T20 World Cup being postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has stalled the entire world. 2.6 million people have been infected by the virus so far while 1.8 lakh people have lost their lives.

The T20 WC is scheduled to be played in Australia in October but Finch believes the multi-national event could be postponed depending upon the situation.

"I think we might have to get our heads around a T20 World Cup that might be postponed for a month, two months, three months, whatever it has to be," Finch told SEN Radio.

"But as long as we can get live sport up and running. Whether that's with crowds or not, I don't think that makes any difference to the players. We played one ODI against New Zealand with no crowd (and it) was really strange for first four or five overs, but then you got into your work.

"I think we might have to get a little bit creative with how we do that (as part of a new-look schedule). Whether that's setting up and playing two Test matches in one hub or something like that."

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts has also said that Australia is committed to hosting the World Cup this year as planned, but added officials would take government advice before making a call.

Earlier, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had stated that Australia and India can swap hosting rights if the conditions improve in his home nation. He had pointed towards the travel ban for foreigners imposed by Australian government till September 30.

"At the moment, as we all know, Australia has barred foreigners from entering the country till the 30th of September. The tournament is starting from mid-October or the 3rd week of October, so it's looking a bit difficult at the moment," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

"If it can be done... next year's T20 World Cup is in India. If it can be done... where India and Australia come to an agreement... In case the curve in India flattens out and India and Australia swap... so the T20 World Cup is in India in October-November this year and Australia in October-November next year, then it can happen."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
T20 World Cup Aaron Finch
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp