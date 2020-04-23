STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramzan with a difference: With IPL off the cards, cricketers to observe rituals at home

“Yeah, I will observe Ramzan fast. Anyway, I used to do that while playing cricket including the IPL,” Shahbaz Nadeem, who made his Test debut last year, told The New Indian Express.

Published: 23rd April 2020 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 08:43 PM

Shahbaz Nadeem (File | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Given their tight schedule, athletes hardly get time to celebrate festivals or practise religious traditions and rituals. Cricketers are no different. The global lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, however, has given time to former and present Muslim cricketers to observe fast and offer namaz during Ramzan without worrying about the sporting schedule.

Had it been a normal world without the COVID-19 outbreak, most of these cricketers would have been busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL) at this time of the year.

Authorities have asked to shun mass prayers and Iftar parties in the wake of the pandemic. Apart from observing fast, the faithful also take part in special night prayers known as Tarawih at mosques during this month. With the country under lockdown at least till May 3, offering namaz from mosques will not be possible.

“For Tarawih and other namaz, I will not go to the mosque. I will offer them at home,” added Nadeem, who was scheduled to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the now postponed 13th edition of the cash-rich league. The Jharkhand cricketer admitted the lockdown will make it easy for him to observe Ramzan rituals including fasting.

Former India all-rounder and commentator Irfan Pathan will also observe the holy month from his home in Vadodara. “This year, everything will be done from home. We (me and elder brother Yusuf Pathan) will observe fast. Even during the busy schedule while playing and commentating, I used to fast but this year it will be from home. I am looking forward to a peaceful Ramzan,” said Irfan.

Speaking on the night prayers, the 35-year-old said, “We will pray at home. We are three persons at home — Yusuf bhai, abba (father) and me. So, the night prayers can be offered at home.” Irfan’s father Mehmood Khan Pathan served as a muezzin (caretaker) at a Vadodara mosque in the past.

Muslim cricketers across the globe are also expected to follow the same schedule and commemorate the month from the confines of their homes.

“I’m sure those who want to fast will take this opportunity (lockdown) and observe fast and offer prayers from their homes. Sometimes due to their cricket commitments, players are not able to observe Ramzan,” said Rabeed Iman, senior manager of Media and Communications wing of the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Shahbaz Nadeem Irfan Pathan Ramzan Covid-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
