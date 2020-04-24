STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Taking victory lap as 2011 World Cup champions was ultimate feeling: Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar was lifted on the shoulders of his teammates and carried around the stadium with chants of the famous "Sachin Sachin" reverberating across the amphitheater.

Published: 24th April 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)

Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The 2011 World Cup was the last piece of Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious jigsaw. On the fateful night of April 2 in 2011, when MS Dhoni hit that six to win the trophy, the 'Little Master' came running down the stairs of the Wankhede Stadium where he has grown up playing the game that he owned after a point.

Tendulkar was then lifted on the shoulders of his teammates and carried around the stadium with chants of the famous "Sachin Sachin" reverberating across the amphitheater. It was poetic justice for a man who has bossed the game like no other for over two decades, smashing all records on the way and helping India scale unprecedented heights.

On his 47th birthday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup official Instagram handle shared his take on the 2011 World Cup triumph and for a moment it was nostalgia once again for his fans across the country, helping them forget the doom and gloom of the COVID-19 crisis for a bit.

"I was the highest run-getter for the team, and my contribution was worth it. In the end, what matters is that the trophy is in your dressing room." Sachin had said on winning the biggest trophy in his sixth attempt.

"It was the most beautiful moment of my life on a cricket field. There cannot be a greater moment. To take the victory lap as champions was the ultimate feeling. That's the best cricketing moment of my life," Sachin added.

"Yes I was excited when I wore the India cap for the first time. But nothing matches 2011. The whole country was celebrating. Very rarely you get to see entire nation celebrating together."

Tendulkar made his debut against Pakistan at Karachi in 1989 as a 16-year old. The rest, as they say, is history as the master batsman went on to play 200 Tests for India, scoring 100 centuries across Tests and ODIs. In 463 ODIs, Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs and in Tests, he has 15,921 runs to his name.

--IANS

dm/aak/

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Cricket World Cup World Cup 2011 Wankhede Stadium
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp