STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cricket should resume only when COVID-19 is completely eradicated, feels Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh feels that thinking about the corovirus will draw the attention away from focussing on the game.

Published: 25th April 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India star Yuvraj Singh wants cricket to resume only when the world becomes COVD-19 free as players' health and safety should be paramount for the custodians of the game.

Like other sports, international and domestic cricket too has been disrupted leading the national boards to contemplate resuming the game in empty stadiums, without fans.

"My personal opinion is that first we need to defend our countries, the world from coronavirus," Yuvraj said at 'The Doosra' podcast on BBC.

"It needs to be completely eradicated or come down 90-95 per cent because if it keeps on increasing the players will be afraid to come out to the path, go to the field, go to the dressing rooms or changing rooms," he added.

ALSO READ: I thought we would lose when Yuvraj Singh got out, says Mohammad Kaif on NatWest final

The 2011 World Cup hero feels a player already has to deal with an intense pressure while on the field and the thinking about the virus will draw the attention away from focussing on the game.

"Already as a player, when you are representing you country, club ,you are under a lot of pressure. You don't want the fear of coronavirus around you while playing."

ALSO READ: Every captain has a favourite, think MS Dhoni really backed Suresh Raina, says Yuvraj Singh

"Like when you are putting on your gloves, you are sweating.. you are batting and you want to eat a banana but some other guy is holding the banana and you 'I think I don't want to eat that banana'," Yuvraj said.

"You don't want those questions in your head while playing. You need to concentrate on the ball etc. That's my opinion. The world can feel free to discuss on that," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yuvraj Singh COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp