STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

After debut against Pakistan, Sachin Tendulkar felt he'll never play another Test

Now the owner of innumerable batting records, Tendulkar, at that point in time, felt he was not good enough for international cricket.

Published: 26th April 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar bowling during a practice session.

A young Sachin Tendulkar bowling during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LONDON: Sachin Tendulkar says he was "clueless" on his Test debut and almost cried thinking it was all over for him.

When he walked out for the last time 24 years later, Tendulkar would do so as a batting great with a record 200 Test appearances to his name.

"I was clueless, I have to admit that. I played the first Test as if I was playing a school match," Sachin told Nasser Hussain during the 'Nasser meets Sachin' episode on Skysports.

ALSO READ | 30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster

In his first Test in 1989, Tendulkar was up against a Pakistan pace attack comprising Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Recalling the outing, he said, "Wasim and Waqar were bowling quick, and they were delivering short balls and all sorts of intimidating things they could do. I had never experienced anything like that, so the first outing wasn't a pleasant one.

"Occasionally, I got beaten by their pace and bounce, and when I got out on 15, I felt embarrassed when I walked back to the dressing room.

"I was like 'what have you done, why did you play like this' and then when I reached the dressing room, I went straight to the bathroom, and I was almost in tears."

Now the owner of innumerable batting records, Tendulkar, at that point in time, felt he was not good enough for international cricket.

"I felt I was completely out of place. I looked at myself and questioned myself and said: 'looks like this is gonna be your first and the last outing'. I felt that I'm not good enough to play at this level. I was upset and feeling low," Tendulkar said.

He said a conversation with Ravi Shastri, now the coach of the Indian team, helped.

"I still remember the conversation I had with Ravi Shastri. Ravi said, 'you played as if it was a school match. You are playing against the best bowlers; you need to respect their ability and their skill'.

"Then I told Ravi that I got beaten by their (Pakistan bowlers) pace. To which Ravi said: 'That happens to quite a few, you don't worry. You just look to go out and spend half an hour in the middle and then you will get adjusted to their pace, and everything will fall into place after that'."

Tendulkar was picked for the second Test and showed he had it in him with a gritty half-century.

"When I was picked to play in the second Test at Faisalabad, the only thing on my mind was, I'm not gonna look at the scoreboard. I will only look at the clock and not worry about scoring runs.

"I batted for half an hour, and I felt really comfortable and I scored 59 runs in that match and after that things started changing," Tendulkar, whose favourite all-rounders are Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, Richard Hadlee, Malcolm Marshall and Ian Botham, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Test debut Nasser Hussain Ravi Shastri
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp