Combating COVID-19: AB De Villiers, Virat Kohli put 'unforgettable' 2016 IPL match kits on auction

The money raised will be split in half between charities working in South Africa and India.

Published: 27th April 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

AB de Villiers with RCB captain Virat Kohli. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) batsmen Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers on Monday put their kits from the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Lions on auction to aid the battle against coronavirus.

The former South Africa cricketer De Villiers took to Instagram to make the announcement in this regard.

In that game, both batsmen went on to score centuries to take their side over the line. The money raised will be split in half between charities working in South Africa and India.

"So we are donating some of the key items from that special day in 2016 -- Virat's bat and gloves, my shirt and bat -- and creating one unique auction item, on the Bid or Buy online platform(link in my bio-type keywords in the search button to find the piece). All money raised will be donated to charities supporting people most severely affected by the crisis, split 50/50 between charities working in SA and India," wrote De Villiers.

Cricket has given me many incredible memories - and, among the most precious, stands the partnership with @virat.kohli , playing for RCB and against Gujarat Lions in 2016. Everything clicked on what was a truly unforgettable night at the IPL. The capacity crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium were going crazy, and we both scored centuries in a partnership of 229 runs from 96 balls. More importantly, RCB won the match by 144 runs. Now we find ourselves in a global crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Virat and I would like to help people in need, people struggling to put food on the table. So we are donating some of the key items from that special day in 2016 - Virat’s bat and gloves, my shirt and bat - and creating one unique auction item, on the Bid or Buy online platform(link in my bio-type key words in the search button to find the piece). All money raised will be donated to charities supporting people most severely affected by the crisis, split 50/50 between charities working in SA and India. Immediately after the auction closes on 10 May, 2020, I will personally contact the winner and make arrangements for the package to be delivered to your home. Take care and stay safe.

A post shared by AB de Villiers (@abdevilliers17) on

"Immediately after the auction closes on May 10, 2020, I will personally contact the winner and make arrangements for the package to be delivered to your home," he added.

With 1,396 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 27,892, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Out of the total cases, 20,835 patients are active cases and 6,185 cases have been cured, discharged, or migrated. The death toll stands at 872, with as many as 48 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

