STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England's Heather Knight worries about women's sport post-coronavirus, here is why

Cash-strapped governing bodies, desperate to regain lost income, will prioritise money-spinning men's events over generally less lucrative women's fixtures, she worries. 

Published: 27th April 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

England skipper Heather Knight

England skipper Heather Knight (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: England women's cricket captain Heather Knight revealed on Sunday her "worry" that all women's sport could get left behind once the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Sport around the world has been left in limbo by COVID-19 and now there are concerns that cash-strapped governing bodies, desperate to regain lost income, will prioritise money-spinning men's events over generally less lucrative women's fixtures when live-action resumes.

Asked if she feared women's cricket might now be less of a concern in the current climate, Knight told Britain's Press Association: "That's the worry in women's sport across the board, not just in cricket.

"We've obviously got to accept that the most commercially viable parts of the game will be given priority.

"But we're making sure that the women's game gets a bigger voice and we're given the same sort of chance to get back playing as the men are."

Women's cricket has made huge strides in recent years, with more than 86,000 spectators attending the Melbourne Cricket Ground to see Australia beat India in the Twenty20 World Cup final in March -- a match that took place shortly before sport was brought to a standstill by the virus.

"I've only ever seen it like that for a Test match, that was pretty cool knowing it was for a women's game," said Knight.

"I just hope it was not just a one-off event and that support continues and the people that came to watch and enjoyed will continue to do so, not just in Australia but all over the place."

But with the start of the English cricket season put back until July 1, doubts remain over England women's limited overs matches at home to India, originally scheduled for June.

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison refused to say Friday that if men's international cricket was given the go-ahead on health and safety grounds later in the season that women's matches would be played as well.

However, he did say the ECB were working "very closely" with their Indian counterparts to reschedule the series.

"We are going to, of course, do everything we can to get women's cricket on," Harrison insisted.

"It's no less important than the men's game."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Heather Knight England cricket womens cricket sexism sports Coronavirus impact COVID-19 impact COVID-19
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp