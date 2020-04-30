STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan Royals launch Facebook fundraiser to help Gram Chetna Kendra

Gram Chetna Kendra, an NGO that works in Rajasthan with a focus on children and women projects.

Rajasthan Royals players. (File | AP)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Royals, one of the leading franchises in the Indian Premier League are stepping up their fight against COVID-19 by bringing together its community on Facebook. Using recently launched Facebook fundraisers in India, Rajasthan Royals are urging its fans, partners, players, support staff and management to come forward and contribute to charities working towards providing relief to communities affected by the global pandemic.

The franchise has set up a dedicated fundraiser page on Facebook wherein donors can contribute towards Gram Chetna Kendra, an NGO that works in Rajasthan with a focus on children and women projects and RR has aligned with them for their women's access to water initiative aimed at increasing the water table and alleviating the drudgery faced by women in water collection.

The funds received via this initiative will focus on extending help to women and dependent families from underprivileged households in the state of Rajasthan by providing over 200,000 nutritious meals.

Rajasthan Royals have always been at the forefront in Rajasthan through their social work and women empowerment campaigns. In these unprecedented times, the team is once again working towards supporting the people of the state and harnessing the power of its community on Facebook to help mobilise relief efforts. Rajasthan Royals have already contributed funds to supply 100,000 meals to underprivileged women in Rajasthan, in addition to their year-round initiatives.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajasthan Royals Executive Chairman, Ranjit Barthakur said, "Rajasthan is our home state and during these distressing times we would like to extend our full support to our extended family there. We are glad that we have been able to provide 100,000 meals across the state already, and now with Facebook fundraiser, we aim to provide another 200,000 meals to those people who are struggling to fend for themselves during the lockdown.

"At Rajasthan Royals we strongly believe in empowerment of women which is integral for empowering the nation as a whole. We have always looked to set the right examples with all of our social work and contributions for good causes. We are actively involved in this battle and stand with the state and the government during these times. We wish everyone to emerge positively from these extremely challenging times."

This initiative continues the team's fight against COVID-19 in the state of Rajasthan. The team has been dedicated in its commitment to the progress of the people of Rajasthan through its various social initiatives and has aligned with the government of Rajasthan to support their fight against COVID-19.

In addition to the support of the team and management, Rajasthan Royals will also assist in the implementation of relief work by monitoring and evaluating its partner's efforts.

