'Unreal and unbelievable': Sports fraternity on Rishi Kapoor's death

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Published: 30th April 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The sports fraternity has come in unison to pay tribute to veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away aged 67 early on Thursday morning. Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday night after complaining he was not feeling well.

The news comes in just a day after the sudden demise of another acting maestro Irrfan Khan. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima.

India skipper Virat Kohli was one of the first to express grief on social media after Rishi's untimely death.

"This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace," Kohli tweeted.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar took also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Rishi and his post read: "Very very sad about the passing of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was also very gracious whenever we met over the years. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole family."

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote: "Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing of Rishi Kapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

Former India cricketer Madan Lal wrote: "Shocking and devastating this news has been. Can't imagine that Rishi Kapoor is no more. 2020 has been devastating."

"Shocking to say the least. Never a dull moment with Rishi Kapoor around. A laugh a minute. My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu ji, Ranbir and Riddhima. God bless his soul," said India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Ace India woman cricketer Mithali Raj tweeted: "Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoorji. Never quite got his due for the acting genius that he was! His boyish smile,straight talking ,jovial & endearing personality won him millions of followers. Huge loss. Will miss dearly on the silver screen."

"Heart Broken Broken heart. Terrible week for the World cinema. An era ends with your demise but you will stay in our Hearts forever. My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family," former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis tweeted.

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza said: "What a year already but what a sad and depressing week this is turning out to be. one bad news after the other .. Huge losses .. the country is mourning for these legends .. #ripirrfankhan #riprishikapoor."

"Woke up to this sad news...May his soul rest in peace ...we will miss u sir.," tweeted Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.

Rohan Bopanna tweeted: "Oh my god, waking up to read Mr. Rishi Kapoor passing away. Such a tragedy. Condolences to his family."

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

His last tweet was an appeal to people not to attack medical staff at the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus saying, "we have to win this war together".

"An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don't resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen etc...are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind," his tweet read on April 2.

