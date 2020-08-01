STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Super Kings eyeing IPL camp in UAE from early August

This year's IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 01st August 2020 01:49 PM

(L-R) Chennai Super Kings' Piyush Chawla, KM Asif, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni during a practice session in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)

(L-R) Chennai Super Kings’ Piyush Chawla, KM Asif, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni during a practice session. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are aiming to set up their preparatory camp for the 13th edition of the tournament from early August.

This year's IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that the 13th edition of the mega event will commence on September 19 in the UAE.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, CSK players have been asked to report to Chennai first, following which they will leave for Dubai via a charter flight only after approval from the Indian government.

The IPL Governing Council will meet on August 2 to finalise the schedule and other key arrangements for the tournament. Also, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) around securing eight teams for 51 days across three venues will be formally established in that meeting.

CSK, who has the oldest squad in the IPL, are looking for a month's preparation before ahead of the tournament.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the side was the first team to start their training camp in March. Senior players like Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu had begun training their training in December 2019.

