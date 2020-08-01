STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Limited family members in IPL?

Relatives have to stay in bio-bubble if they accompany players, support staff to UAE.

Published: 01st August 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma arrive for the Indian Sports Honours awards in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma. (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will leave it to the franchises to decide with regards to players and support staff bringing their families along for the IPL, which is scheduled to begin in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 19 pending government approval.

Apart from a couple of franchises, it is understood that others are not keen on families being on tour given the risk factor involved. Chennai Super Kings have already made the decision to only take the players, support staff and franchise officials for the tournament, which will last 51 days. The franchise could end up being one of the first ones to touch base in UAE as it plans to be there by no later than August 12.

The three-time champions will be flying out of Chennai as they are in talks with a private carrier for a charter flight. Franchises still have plenty of questions, which are left unanswered, but some of them have more or less decided on the protocols to be followed during the tournament. They expect the standard operating procedure (SOP), which will be shared after the IPL Governing Council meeting on Sunday, would help them finalise their plans and start visa procedures.

Most franchises are planning to leave as a group and it is understood that some of them have told players to take Covid-19 tests before they join the team in a city from where they intend to fly out. Then they will take another test, the result of which will be taken to the UAE, where they would be subjected to another test. Although Kings XI Punjab owner Ness Wadia wanted players to be tested every day, the BCCI has no such plans as it believes its SOP will address all the concerns.

However, the BCCI will tell the franchises to conduct a said number of tests, which would be mandatory and non-negotiable and will be followed by a medical team. Given the humongous contingent involved, the BCCI is clear about the need for transparency in protocols as it expects full co-operation from the franchises and other stakeholders with regards to keeping the bio-secure bubble closed.

Any individual who breaches the bio-secure bubble will be asked to self isolate as it doesn’t want Jofra Archer type of incident in the IPL as the risk factor will be far too many. Hence, the BCCI will arrange a programme for each franchise on dos and don’ts in a bio-secure bubble as it believes educating players will help a big deal in the smooth conduct of the tournament. In case franchises do allow players and support staff to bring their families, then the BCCI would place strict orders that they too will stay within the bubble.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI UAE IPL IPL 2020
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp