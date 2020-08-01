STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2020 likely to be cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

In the fourth season of TNPL, Chepauk Super Gillies had defeated Dindigul Dragons in the final to lift the 2019 title.

Published: 01st August 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Murali Vijay at a TNPL match. (Photo | EPS)

Murali Vijay at a TNPL match. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: The Tamil Nadu Premier League's (TNPL) fifth season looks "unlikely" to go ahead this year as coronavirus continues to rage.

The TNPL 2020 was initially scheduled to be played from June 10 to July 12, but the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) had postponed the tournament in May, hoping to host it in the August-September window.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu is the second most worst affected state with a total of 57,968 active cases and 3,935 deaths.

"We were initially looking at an August-September window, but it looks unlikely now. There seems to be no window to host the tournament, but we will take the final decision in the next couple of weeks," ESPNcricinfo quoted a TNCA official as saying.

Also, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is slated to start from September 19 in the UAE. Tamil Nadu's star players R Ashwin (Delhi Capitals), Dinesh Karthik (Kolkata Knight Riders), Vijay Shankar (Sunrisers Hyderabad), and M Vijay (Chennai Super Kings) will be out of India.

"The IPL is going to happen now and after the players may return from the IPL, the Ranji Trophy season may begin, so there is no window," said the TNPL official.

In the fourth season of TNPL, Chepauk Super Gillies had defeated Dindigul Dragons in the final to lift the 2019 title.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Premier League coronavirus TNPL
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp