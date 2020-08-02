STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

He's been my guiding force: Suresh Raina hails 'mentor' MS Dhoni on Friendship Day

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina hailed 'mentor' MS Dhoni and said that the latter has been his 'guiding force'.

Published: 02nd August 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Raina with MS Dhoni. (Photo| PTI)

Suresh Raina with MS Dhoni. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Friendship Day, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina hailed 'mentor' MS Dhoni and said that the latter has been his 'guiding force'.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday shared a video featuring both Raina and Dhoni and captioned it as "F.R.7.3.N.D.S - together in the pursuit of perfect10n, for a perfect den. #WhistlePodu #Yellove #FriendshipDay."

Replying to the franchise's tweet, Raina wrote, "Thank you for creating such beautiful memories of us @ChennaiIPL. @msdhoni bhai is not just a friend, he is been my guiding force, my mentor and always been there in the hardest times. Thank you Mahi Bhai. Happy #FriendshipDay! See you soon!"

Sachin Tendulkar also shared a throwback pictures with his friends on the occasion.

The former batsman captioned the picture as "Friendships are like floodlights on a cricket field. They enjoy your success from the corner. But if they realise the sun's going down on you, they light themselves up to provide brightness around you. For me, every day is #FriendshipDay."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Friendship Day Suresh Raina MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp