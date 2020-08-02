STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq could've hit a straight six: Azhar Mahmood recalls 2007 World T20 final

A young Team India, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, beat arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs to win the tournament in Johannesburg.

Published: 02nd August 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Misbah-ul-Haq. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Mahmood feels India's victory at the inaugural edition of the World T20 (now T20 World Cup) changed how T20 cricket was perceived around the world at the time.

A young Team India, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, beat arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs to win the tournament in Johannesburg. Mahmood pointed towards India's win and said it ultimately resulted in the birth of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"India were not keen (on playing T20s) before the T20 World Cup. They were concentrating more on Test match cricket and one-day cricket. It was a massive boost for Indian cricket to win the T20 World Cup, which eventually led to the birth of IPL. It was great to see," Mahmood said on Wisden's The Greatest Rivalry podcast.

Mahmood also recalled that Misbah-ul-Haq shot which ultimately led to Pakistan falling short of the target set by India. Pakistan needed 13 runs off the final Joginder Sharma over. Following a wide, Joginder bowled a dot delivery to calm Indian nerves.

Misbah then hit a huge straight six to make it 6 runs off 4 balls. The next ball, however, Misbah tried to play the scoop shot and was caught out at short fine leg, handing India the trophy.

"Unfortunately, Pakistan was on the losing side. Misbah Ul Haq was playing so well but in the end, he tried to play that scoop shot. He could have hit a straight six off Joginder Sharma but he tried to go with a fancy scoop. I jumped on my sofa, when I saw, but then when the catch was taken, I was like 'what's happening'," Mahmood said.

Mahmood also heaped praise on then wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, under whose leadership India won the tournament. Dhoni went on to lead the team across formats and oversaw one of the most successful phases in Indian cricket history.

"It was a great game of cricket, especially for Indian cricket. It was the birth of a great leader in Indian cricket, M.S. Dhoni. He changed the mindset and a lot of things in Indian cricket, for which he deserves credit," Mahmood added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
World T20 final Azhar Mahmood Misbah-ul-Haq
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp