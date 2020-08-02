STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Stuart Broad proved his point by capturing 500th wicket, says Ian Chappell

England lost the first Test but captured the series following back-to-back wins in Manchester.

Published: 02nd August 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite, his 500th Test wicket, on the final day of the third Test cricket match. (Photo | AFP)

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite, his 500th Test wicket, on the final day of the third Test cricket match. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell was left impressed by England fast-bowler Stuart Broad as the manner in which he handled himself after being dropped from the squad for the first #raisethebat Test against West Indies in Southampton last month.

England lost the first Test but captured the series following back-to-back wins in Manchester. Broad, who had spoken out on national TV regarding his omission, played pivotal roles in both wins and was duly named as the man of the series.

"In an era of stringent media training Broad was refreshingly honest in an interview following his omission from England's side for the first Test against West Indies," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

"He didn't lambast the selectors he just expressed his disappointment and then proceeded in the next two Tests to display why they were wrong.

"Any selector worth the title should be delighted at such a positive player reaction to an omission," he added.

In the third Test in Manchester, Broad became the second Englishman after James Anderson to complete 500 Test wickets. Overall, he became the seventh cricketer and fourth fast-bowler to achieve this feat.

"Capturing his 500th Test wicket was a particularly satisfying part of Broad proving his point. Incredibly, the victim was Kraigg Brathwaite, the same player that Broad's partner in bowling excellence, Jimmy Anderson, dismissed to reach his milestone," Chappell wrote.

"The seven members of the 500-Test-wicket club are an eclectic group of bowlers; two leggies, an offspinner, a swing bowler and three seamers.

"The one missing ingredient is an out-and-out speed merchant, which is probably an indication of how tough on the body that is as an occupation," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ian Chappell Stuart Broad England
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp