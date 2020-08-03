STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

A drawn Test series against England would be as big as victory: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan will start their Test campaign on Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Published: 03rd August 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: A drawn Test series against the formidable England side will be as good as victory believes former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

Pakistan will start their Test campaign on Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

"English conditions are difficult when it comes to Test matches. I have high hopes from our team and I think even if they can draw the series, it would be equal to winning," Afridi told Cricket Pakistan.com.pk.

He noted that head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, batting coach, Younis Khan, bowling coach, Waqar Younis and spin coach, Mushtaq Ahmed had loads of experience of playing in England.

"I think the presence of this management is a big plus for our team and I am confident that these former stalwarts will be able to guide the players well session to session in the Tests," he added.

Afridi also said he was looking forward to some top performances from Babar Azam in the series.

"He is a wonderful talent and I don't think he has taken the pressure of being made captain.

His game has improved and he loves challenges.

"He is going to be the backbone of the Pakistan batting and he is a very focussed player. In the coming days he should single handedly win matches for Pakistan," he said.

The former skipper who took early retirement from Test cricket in 2010 while captaining the side in England and after playing just 27 matches, however, represented the country in 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals before he retired from international cricket in 2016.

Afridi expressed satisfaction at the pace bowling resources available in Pakistan cricket and said the country had always produced some top class pace bowlers.

"I see a great future ahead of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and we also have the experienced trio of Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Amir and Sohail Khan who can teach these youngsters a lot in England," he concluded.

PTI CORR KHS Afridi said England batsmen will not find it easy going against the Pakistani pacers like Naseem, Shaheen or Abbas and the touring side had the clear edge in the spin bowling department due to the experienced Yasir Shah.

He also made it clear that once a player graduates to the national team it is not a place for him to learn and improve.

Once you are selected for Pakistan colours you are supposed to perform and not learn at this level.

I don't agree with this concept.

If you pick a player for test matches he should be able to perform.

 Afridi also clarified that although his statements about Kashmir or other political issues upset the Indian people but as a God fearing Muslim it was his duty to speak out against injustices anywhere in the world.

Every religion teaches us about humanity and being good human beings.

It is not about any religion or country for me I have always spoken up when there has been injustice.

He also said his skirmishes with Gautam Gambhir occurred on the field when they played against each other but they should remain there.

But such things shouldn't influence your daily life and outside the field we should all be good friends.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England Shahid Afridi Pakistan
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp