STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Used to watch Manchester United matches in MS Dhoni's room, reveals Sam Billings

Dhoni's love for the 'Beautiful Game' is widely known and Billings stated all the United fans in the CSK team used to match football matches in Dhoni's room.

Published: 03rd August 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sam Billings

Billings made his debut for CSK last season | EPS

By IANS

NEW DELHI: England cricketer Sam Billings recalled his two-year stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and revealed how he struck a relationship with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni over their love for Premier League club Manchester United.

Billings started rubbing shoulders with some of the best Indian and foreign players in the CSK dressing room was a big learning curve for him, especially watching Dhoni from close quarters, as to how he approaches the game.

"For me, that experience, learning from those great players, the overseas guys but also the homegrown Indian stars. I mean, no bigger star than MS Dhoni in terms of my role that I want to fulfil," Billings told Cricbuzz in a video uploaded on their website.

"There is no better person to learn of than MSD. For me, it was great to pick his brains and enjoy the environment he has created there," he added.

ALSO READ | 'No sir, he’ll spoil the team': When MS Dhoni refused to take an 'outstanding player' in CSK

Billings also revealed he struck a bond with Dhoni over Manchester United. Dhoni's love for the 'Beautiful Game' is widely known and Billings stated all the United fans in the CSK team used to match football matches in Dhoni's room.

"He is a big Man United fan, which really helps, as am I. He always invited me, there's a few Man United fans around. So whenever the game was on, we used to go to his room and watch there," Billings said.

"It was pretty cool just to talk about cricket and learn of him really, and see how he goes about his business, whether it's practice or in games."

Billings won't be part of the 2020 edition of the IPL, to be played between September 19 to November 10 in the UAE, as he had withdrawn his name from the auction in December 2019 to focus on County cricket.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sam Billings Manchester United MS Dhoni IPL
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp