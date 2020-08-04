STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Here's how Anushka Sharma loves to irritate Virat Kohli

On Tuesday, Anushka conducted an interactive question-answer session on Instagram, where she shared a lot of fun anecdotes and meaningful advice among followers.

Published: 04th August 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

India skipper Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma

India skipper Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Sharma loves to annoy her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, by beating him at board games.

On Tuesday, Anushka conducted an interactive question-answer session on Instagram, where she shared a lot of fun anecdotes and meaningful advice among followers.

When a user asked her about one thing she does to irritate Virat, she replied: "If I beat him in any board game and then rub it in. He hates losing in anything!"

Anushka also spoke about the factors that help in creating a successful relationship.

"Faith, knowing that love is acceptance, a good relationship is a commitment, a promise to be there for better or worse because through the ups and downs it allows the individuals the space and understanding to grow into their highest human potential," she added.

Virat and Anushka got married in 2017 in Italy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp