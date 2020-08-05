STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ashwin, Jadeja hard to face on turning Indian pitches, says New Zealand Test wicketkeeper BJ Watling

Watling will be resting while many of his teammates will be playing in the Caribbean Premier League and Indian Premier League in the coming weeks.

Published: 05th August 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ravindra Jadeja (L) and R. Ashwin. (Photo | AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja (L) and R. Ashwin. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

AUCKLAND: New Zealand Test wicketkeeper B.J. Watling has named Indian spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja among the bowlers he finds difficult to face.

"When it's turning in India it's obviously very tough to play any spinner, really," Watling told ESPNcricinfo.

"The likes of (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja, if conditions are in their favour, it is extremely hard work to score runs in itself, and to not get out," said the 35-year old.

"But facing guys like Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel in South Africa, that's a pretty tough challenge. I think they have some of the quicker wickets in the world and obviously it cracks up late in the games. And those types of Test matches can be very daunting, with those types of bowlers coming at you."

Watling will be resting while many of his teammates will be playing in the Caribbean Premier League and Indian Premier League in the coming weeks.

"I think I've been lucky enough to keep to fantastic bowlers throughout the years," Watling said when asked about the secret of his success.

"We've got a strong pace threesome at the moment, and you get a lot of action behind the stumps, so it's always good fun.

"They're all very different in their own right, we've got Trent (Boult) who's left-arm, swings the ball, then obviously Wags (Neil Wagner) who's left-arm but comes in and tries to pitch it a little bit shorter and maybe doesn't get the amount of swing that Trent does, and then obviously Tim's (Southee) been doing it for a long time and I've been keeping to him for a long time, and his skills have just grown throughout the years."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravindra Jadeja R Ashwin
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp